KEARNS, Margaret
passed away in her Tucson home on August 19, 2018, just shy of her 73rd birthday. She handled a life-long chronic illness with courage and a determination to live fully. Her life was rich with meaningful community activity and creative self-expression. To her many, many friends, she was generous Maggie, their advocate. Her birth family knew her as Pen(ni), courageous and complicated. To her son, she was Mom. Maggie/Pen was subtle, enigmatic, and enjoyed her own company. All of us who were part of her life came to realize that getting to know her was like working down a stack of nested dolls. In the end, we all, without exception, came to appreciate that she was a deep thinker, magnetic, endlessly artistic, funny, and extraordinarily powerful and resilient. We all miss you, Maggie/Pen, your unique way of taking in the world and expressing yourself, your gorgeous blue eyes and red hair. We send loving energy to you as you continue on your journey.