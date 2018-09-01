KEARNS, Margaret

passed away in her Tucson home on August 19, 2018, just shy of her 73rd birthday. She handled a life-long chronic illness with courage and a determination to live fully. Her life was rich with meaningful community activity and creative self-expression. To her many, many friends, she was generous Maggie, their advocate. Her birth family knew her as Pen(ni), courageous and complicated. To her son, she was Mom. Maggie/Pen was subtle, enigmatic, and enjoyed her own company. All of us who were part of her life came to realize that getting to know her was like working down a stack of nested dolls. In the end, we all, without exception, came to appreciate that she was a deep thinker, magnetic, endlessly artistic, funny, and extraordinarily powerful and resilient. We all miss you, Maggie/Pen, your unique way of taking in the world and expressing yourself, your gorgeous blue eyes and red hair. We send loving energy to you as you continue on your journey.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles