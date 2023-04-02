Keith (KC) Carl Hamilton passed away on March 26, 2023 after a brief illness. He was 94 years old. He is survived by his loving wife Pat of 70 years, 3 sons (Bill/Sylvia, Kim, Patrick/Monica), 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Pat and Keith spent many weekends in the White Mountains; he was an avid outdoorsman and an expert hunter/fisherman. Keith taught for 36 years at the University of Arizona in the College of Agriculture. He loved the Santa Catalina mountains and hiked nearly every trail with his wife and sons. He also adored squirrels, so whenever you see a squirrel, think of Keith. There are no services planned at Keith's request. You may make a donation to the Cooper Center for Environmental Learning, or a charity of your choice in his honor as an alternative to flowers.