Keith Edward Swarny (74) of Tucson, Az went to be with The Lord 04/08/2023 D.O.B. 09/30/1948 Johnstown, PA. Graduated Ferndale area High & Fairmont State University. Retired from the Az Dept. of Juvenile Corrections 2010. Served in the US Navy. Survived by wife Terri, 5 children: Joshua, Jessica, Johanna, Joelle, Stephen & 9 grandchildren. Arrangements made by Avenidas Crematory and Burial on St. Mary's Rd 520-305-4740. Services held 05/17/2023 2:30 pm at Canyon Del Oro Bible Church 9200 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704 reception to follow.