Keith Thorson

Keith passed away on February 10, 2021 after 95 years of a family and music-filled life. He is survived by his wife, Martha; sons, Keith Jr. (Joy), Steven (Kristin); his daughter, Jana (Foster); stepsons, David (Fran), Frank (Carolyn) and an extended family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded by his 1st wife, DeeJay; brother and sister. Born in Crookston, MN, he served in the US Army, graduated from the University of Minnesota, then served in the US Air Force. He retired as a Hughes Aircraft aerospace engineer. He loved music, and his interests included theatre, barbershop, choir, and performing locally in various big band, jazz, and Dixieland ensembles. A celebration of life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following charities - Habitat for Humanity or the Interfaith Community Services of Tucson.