Kelly Goudielock

Kelly William Goudielock 09-24-1951 to 12-30-2022 Kelly passed after a long neurological disease tried to break him. He is survived by his wife Linda Goudielock, a retired Special Education Teacher and his daughters, Geneva, Vanessa, Teresa, Sharey and Rachel. Kelly was raised in Tucson, Arizona and he and Linda lived in the Tanque Verde Valley area. He was dedicated to his work with Pima County Sheriff's Search and Rescue. The trails of the mountains and deserts were well known by him, and he was always ready to help those lost or injured. His passion to serve others, helping those in need, taught his daughters the importance of service and dedication. Kelly was an active involved father to 5 girls! All learned target shooting, horsemanship, canoeing, camping/hiking and cooking! They felt his love and passion, for a Life well lived. I was blessed with his love, humor, passion, and support. I will always cherish our time together. If you look up in the sky at night for a shooting star, you will see, Cowboy Kelly riding the cosmos!! Kelly loved animals and wishes for people to donate to a horse or animal rescue of your choice.