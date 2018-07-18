KELLY, Julia Marie
83, of West Chester, Ohio died on July 15, 2018. She was born to Joseph and Margaret (Sullivan) Kelly. Predeceased by Kathleen Kelly Fallon and Joseph C. Kelly Jr. She is survived by Martin J. Kelly of West Chester, Ohio. She is a graduate of St. Bernard School, Bradford, PA and Mercyhurst University, Erie, PA. She held a Masters Degree from University of Arizona and took post graduate classes from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland. She spent most of her life in Tucson, Arizona where she rose to be head of the English Department of Tucson Public Schools. A survivor of Celiac Disease, she was an officer of Celiac Help Associations. She will be buried from St. John the Evangelist Church. Memorials may be sent to St. Bernard School, West Washington St, Bradford, PA. Arrangements by MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, Mason, OH.