Ken Johnson passed away in Tucson on 7/14/2022 surrounded by his family. He is survived by wife Deb, daughter Shelly Divarco (Vince), grandchildren Aidan Divarco and Kendel Reeves (Scott). He was a graduate of Pueblo High School (1960), a member of ROTC, and a Captain in the Air National Guard 1966-1981. He retired as a Captain from Tucson Police Department (1965 - 1993) and was a 1981 graduate of an FBI special leadership academy. Ken was a dedicated local civic volunteer and member of many community boards and organizations throughout his life. He was a long-time active member of the Pueblo Optimist and was nationally recognized by the Optimist International as an outstanding Arizona District Governor in 1985. Ken loved to attend the annual Anvil Ranch, Los Charros Del Desierto, and other trail rides where he enjoyed spending time out in nature with his horse and telling stories with his friends by the campfire. Celebration of Life 9/16/2022 at 1 PM St. Mark's United Methodist Church 1431 W. Magee Rd. Tucson 85704. In lieu of flowers, Ken asked that donations be made to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsman's Fund azsendakidtocamp.org/donations, Send a Kid to Camp PO Box 16141 Tucson 84732. (Neptune Society)