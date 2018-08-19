KENNELLY, Michael "Mike" G.
born on July 28, 1953 in Milwaukee, WI, passed away at age 65 on August 14, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Nancy; children, Ginger Parker (Austin), Lee Kennelly and Jason Kihl; brother, James; sisters, Marilynne (Richard decd) Hawkins and Kathleen (Robert) Drinkwine and grandchildren, Roman and Eva Kihl. The family invites donations in Michael's name to Kidney Cancer Research or your local Humane Society. Celebrations of Mike's life will be held in Milwaukee in September and in Tucson in October.