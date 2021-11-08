Kenneth Dodd

DODD, Kenneth "Ken" W.
of Tucson entered into eternal life on October 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hammond, Indiana on May 6, 1937 to the late William H. and Mary Dodd, also of Hammond. He graduated from Hammond (Indiana) Technical and Vocational High School on June 10, 1955. After graduation he briefly worked in the timber industry. He moved to Tucson in 1966 and began his career as a draftsman. He retired in 1999 after several years of self-employment.
He loved his family. He traveled cross-country many times attending his children's graduations, marriages, retirements, and the births of many grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret Mary; sister, Karen Jacobs (Kettlyn); sons, Larry (Janet), Gary (Sheri), Timothy Patterson (Myra), William (Telly) and Kenneth Jr. (Cindy); daughters, Annette Price, Kristine Franzen (Kevin) and Victoria McLeod (Jake). He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; sisters, Doris Messex and Jeretta Stearman and sons, Douglas Patterson and Mark Dodd.
Ken was a long-time parishioner of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church in Tucson. Friends and relatives are invited to attend his memorial service, which will be conducted, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Road. Interment will follow the memorial service at All Faiths Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Kenneth W. Dodd to Our Mother of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church. Arrangements by WHITNEY & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME.