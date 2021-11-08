Kenneth Dodd

DODD, Kenneth "Ken" W.

of Tucson entered into eternal life on October 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hammond, Indiana on May 6, 1937 to the late William H. and Mary Dodd, also of Hammond. He graduated from Hammond (Indiana) Technical and Vocational High School on June 10, 1955. After graduation he briefly worked in the timber industry. He moved to Tucson in 1966 and began his career as a draftsman. He retired in 1999 after several years of self-employment.

He loved his family. He traveled cross-country many times attending his children's graduations, marriages, retirements, and the births of many grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Margaret Mary; sister, Karen Jacobs (Kettlyn); sons, Larry (Janet), Gary (Sheri), Timothy Patterson (Myra), William (Telly) and Kenneth Jr. (Cindy); daughters, Annette Price, Kristine Franzen (Kevin) and Victoria McLeod (Jake). He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; sisters, Doris Messex and Jeretta Stearman and sons, Douglas Patterson and Mark Dodd.