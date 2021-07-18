ECKLE, Kenneth Warren

1923 - 2021

Kenneth Eckle was born at Grandfather Pell's farm in Ebenezer, NY on April 11, 1923, and departed to reunite with his wife, Natalie, on June 21, 2021, at age 98.

In 1943, he was inducted in the Air Transport Command of the A.A.F., training as a parachute rigger and emergency equipment technician, eventually forming the new Emergency Equipment Division. Ken was honorably discharged in 1945.

In 1959 he moved to Tucson, with his family to become one of the original owners of Casas Adobes Flower Shop, "behind the fountain," until 1973. Ken went on to teach himself silversmithing. He and Natalie built a studio where he continued to do silversmithing until his mid-90's.

Ken had countless friends. His skills included being a pilot, artist, florist, silversmith, an avid horseman and trail map-reader. His talents were many; he made over 65 pairs of spurs, sculpting, casting, making hand-carved molds for jewelry. He loved to ride horses with friends and was often "the trail boss in the red shirt". He was past president of the Los Charros Ride and an original member of the Anvil Ride. In 2015, Ken took the Honor Flight to Washington, DC. In 2020 he was an honorary Grand Marshal for the Tucson Rodeo Parade.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Linda Eckle of Tucson, and Kathy Hood (Phil) of Missouri; grandchildren, Ian Lamma (Michelle) and Ariel Sanders; great-grandchildren, Ryan Lamma and Evelyn Kathleen Ballantyne. A Celebration of Ken's life will be on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2021, at Catalina State Park. Family and friends wish to thank all the friends at Pura Vida Assisted Living and Agape Hospice for their compassionate care and companionship. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.