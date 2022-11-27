Kenneth Fenster passed on in his sleep, on November 17, 2022, surrounded by family. He died of great old age, having lived a long and happy life. Ken was born in New York on January 27, 1932 to George and Kitty Fenster. The family moved to Tucson when Ken was a small boy to open the Fenster School of Southern Arizona, a college preparatory K-12 school, and the summer Fenster Ranch Camp. Ken fell in love with the big open spaces of Arizona, with horses and all things Western. He graduated from the U of A in 1952 with a degree in psychology, and a lifetime of brothers from the ZBT Fraternity. He was in touch with these men for the rest of his life. Ken joined the Army and served in Korea. Upon returning from the war, Ken took over managing the family business: the Fenster School of Southern Arizona. Education was the center of his life and the impact he had on hundreds of students was profound. Over the next 50 years, former students continued to contact him to express their gratitude. Thousands of Tucson kids spent their summers at the Fenster Ranch Camp, and to this day, many have fond memories of that time. While he was running the school, Ken married his first wife Durice Miller and acquired a son, Bill. After retirement, Ken and his second wife Mary Vine, created a mortgage business that continues to this day. The Tucson Rodeo played a big part in Ken's life: he volunteered for over 65 years, most of it running the ticket sales office. Travel also played a large part of his life. He traveled all over the world and especially loved Africa. Ken loved horse ride-outs, travel, and sailing. He loved life and Tucson. He gave to Tucson all of his life and in the last two years, to ensure those contributions supporting children's education continued for generations to come, Ken started the Fenster Family Fund through the Community Foundation of Southern Arizona. Ken is survived by his wife Mary, son Bill Fenster, stepdaughter Linh Pike, his sister Beverly Gammon, twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. There will be private family services. In remembrance, Ken would have asked friends to please read a book to someone, take a trip, or go for a horseback ride.