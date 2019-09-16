FLOWER, Kenneth W.
61, passed away August 10, 2019, while on vacation in Lake Tahoe, CA. His vibrant spirit is carried on by his wife, Jeanne; father, Ken (Sandy); kids, Billy and Lauren (mom, Carrie); stepkids, Andrew (Shayla) and Janae (Alex); sister, Kimberly; dogs, family and friends. Preceded in death by brother, Jeff and mother, Alvina. Ken's profound zeal for people and ability to spread laughter and joy impacted everyone he met. Ken's legacy is one of generosity and laughter. Tucson will miss this amazing man. Donate in Ken's name to The Centurions. Ceremony: 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the DoubleTree Reid Park.