Kenneth Ford

78, peacefully left us for his next big adventure on October 11, 2021. Randy led a life full of passions… as playwright and theater lover, as world traveler, as social worker, as enabler of dreams and adventures for those with a disability, and as a deeply caring husband and father. He will be missed by his wife Peggy; son Toby; daughter-in-law Rebecca; grandchildren Hannah and Connor; sisters Peggy and Barbara; and his many friends and family members. In memory of Randy, contributions can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org). Memorial Service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 915 E. 4th St., in Tucson, on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

