Kenneth Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Kenneth Martin
In loving memory of Kenneth Martin Greenfield, devoted husband to his second wife, Ruthie Zales, brother of Ann Louise Greenfield, and father of Jennifer and Daniel Greenfield, who passed on January 23, 2020. Born on February 25, 1932, Kenneth was raised and lived in New York City and New Jersey. In a spirit of adventure, he moved in 2000 to Tucson where he fell in love with its desert landscape and began a new life.
A corporate attorney for most of his professional life, Kenneth graduated from Columbia University Business School and NYU Law School where he made Law Review and was a member of the Order of the Coif. A veteran, Ken did advanced ROTC and went on active duty in the Air Force. He served as a supply officer in Korea where he rose to the rank of second lieutenant.
In his later years, Kenneth and Ruthie traveled the world, but Tucson was home, and he became a fan of the Arizona Wildcats. Kenneth's true passions were learning, books, words, and teaching in OLLI, the Tucson adult learning program, for 12 years.
He will be warmly remembered by family and friends for his love of tennis, crossword puzzles, pens, and puns.
"To give away yourself, keeps yourself still" Sonnet XVI
Donations in memory of Kenneth may be made to: Congregation Beit Simcha- www.beitsimchatucson.org University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film, and Television- theatre@cfa.arizona.edu. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.