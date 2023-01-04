Kenneth Kies

Ken Kies passed away on December 28th, 2022 at the age of 83. He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, and enjoyed living in Tucson since 1978. He was an avid U of A football fan and a master joke-teller by his friends and family. He enjoyed frequent trips to Mexico, with friends there who became a second family. He retired from Utility Trailer Sales as an outside salesman and he made friends of his customers, many of whom remained in touch. He is survived by his wife Barbara, his son Matthew of Flagstaff, Arizona, and his daughter Paula (Jason) Williams, of Chicago, Illinois, and by four grandchildren, Dylan Kies, Aliyah Kies, Kingston Kies, and Ainsley Williams. Siblings Bob (Kay) Kies of LaCrescent, Wisconsin, and Karen (Terry) Frank of Dubuque, Iowa, and many loved extended family members, including his sister-in-law Charlotte (David) Neises. He is preceded in death by his parents Gladys and Emmet Kies, both of Dubuque, Iowa, and his siblings LaVon Kramer of Mesa, Arizona, Glenn Kies and Paul Kies of Dubuque, Iowa. It was his wish to have no funeral service.