Kenneth Kuznicki

born June 17, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois, raised in Fox Lake, Illinois, passed away January 4, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. Ken is preceded in death by his son, Stephen A. Kuznicki. Survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary I. Kuznicki; daughter, Tracey Kuznicki and granddaughter, Brittany Fimbres; sister, Eileen Creamer and many nieces and nephews. Ken was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country proudly. After his four-year tour with the Air Force, he joined the Teamsters and drove the big rigs for 35 years before retiring in 2005. His joy was his family, friends and collecting corvettes. Ken was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many. He will be forever missed. Please join us in a remembrance and celebration of life with full military honors at Eastlawn Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona 85712 on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to The Gospel Rescue Mission or The Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.