LOUDERBACK, Kenneth
Kenneth Louderback, 87, passed away January 22, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. A native Californian, he was born in Santa Ana to Ethan Louderback and Louise Proctor Louderback. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, Richard Louderback and sister, Diana McClure. Ken was involved in Little League, enjoyed sports, collecting miniature cars and his dog Chip. He was a Korean War veteran and moved to Tucson where he worked for Hughes before retiring. Private services will be held at a later date.