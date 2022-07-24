Kenneth Meyer

MSGT Retired., Kenneth C. Meyer, 86, born in Fairmont, MN September 17, 1935. Died July 16, 2022. Preceded by parents Lowell & Maude. Ken joined the Air Force in June of 1954 and retired in November 1979. During his Air Force career, he always said the best of it all was the 12 years spent in the Air Rescue Squadrons flying in H-43 Huskey and UH1 Hueys and seeing the smiles on the faces of the rescued. Ken and Dale have lived in Tucson since 1979 and traveled much of this great country on their motorcycles. He enjoyed his hobby of making and flying radio-controlled model planes while being a member of the Tucson Radio Control Club. He is survived by his wife, Dale and brother, Lee; 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Smart Cremations.