Kenneth Murch

Kenneth Michael Murch was born September 19th, 1953, reposed March 9th, 2022.Ken was born in London, Ontario, Canada, and grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. He served honorably in the United States Army and retired as a Master Sergeant after 21 years. He also served as a Pima County juvenile probation officer, and most recently sold cars at Tucson Subaru. He married his beloved Theodora in 1999 in Boston, and they moved to Tucson. They built a wonderful life together with many friends and dedication to their Church. Survived by his wife, Theodora; daughters, Vanessa and Georgia; grandsons, Jack and Miles; sister, Jennine; their families, cousins, and many beloved friends. Services will begin at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 15th at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Tucson. Burial will follow at St. Anthony's Monastery in Florence, Arizona.