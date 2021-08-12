 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth Robbins

Kenneth Robbins

  • Updated

ROBBINS, Kenneth W. "Kenny"

Sadly, we announce that Ken Robbins passed away peacefully in his sleep, on July 21, 2021. Born February 9, 1942 to Carmie and James Robbins. He grew up on the Matador Ranch in Roaring Springs TX.

A Navy Veteran, serving 1960-1964 in Hawaii and on the USS Bon Homme Richard as a radio operator.

He settled in Marana and later in Tucson and worked at Portland Cement in many positions but retiring after 35 years as head chemist. Ken enjoyed life, from hunting, fishing, boating, bowling, country dancing, karaoke, darts and having a beer with his buddies at Nevada Smiths.

Ken leaves behind, one sister Faye Bryant and family (TX). His loving wife, Kathy of 17 years; six children, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please join us for a celebration of Ken's life, at The American Legion Hall, 750 N. Grande Ave., on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. All are welcome.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Youngest children in class at 'greater risk of low educational achievement'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News