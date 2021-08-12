Kenneth Robbins

ROBBINS, Kenneth W. "Kenny"

Sadly, we announce that Ken Robbins passed away peacefully in his sleep, on July 21, 2021. Born February 9, 1942 to Carmie and James Robbins. He grew up on the Matador Ranch in Roaring Springs TX.

A Navy Veteran, serving 1960-1964 in Hawaii and on the USS Bon Homme Richard as a radio operator.

He settled in Marana and later in Tucson and worked at Portland Cement in many positions but retiring after 35 years as head chemist. Ken enjoyed life, from hunting, fishing, boating, bowling, country dancing, karaoke, darts and having a beer with his buddies at Nevada Smiths.

Ken leaves behind, one sister Faye Bryant and family (TX). His loving wife, Kathy of 17 years; six children, 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please join us for a celebration of Ken's life, at The American Legion Hall, 750 N. Grande Ave., on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. All are welcome.