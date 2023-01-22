Kenneth Wright

On January 16, 2023, Kenneth F. Wright passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. Ken was a resident of Tucson since 1947. He attended Amphitheater High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of Arizona. While in college he married Dale Kathleen Sage, with whom he had a daughter, Kim Kathleen Wright, a retired teacher residing in Tucson. Ken's pride and joy was his daughter. He also loved classical music, fine food, and horses. He was in the Army Reserve for 25 years achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was an English teacher at Catalina High School for 32 years before retirement. He went on to volunteer in his daughter's classroom for the next 15 years. He enjoyed his lifelong friendships with his high school buddies and his long associations with friends from his beloved days singing with the Tucson Boys Chorus. He is survived by his daughter, Kim, and nephews Mark and Brian Campbell. Services will be held at South Lawn Cemetery chapel, 5401 S. Park Ave. on Saturday, February 11th at 10:00 am.