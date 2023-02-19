Kent Gordon Bogott, born on January 30, 1953, in Boulder, Colorado, the eldest son of Lawrence and Betty Bogott, passed away on December 31, 2022. In 1956 the family moved to Tucson. Kent graduated from Sahuaro High School and attended the University of Arizona College of Architecture, graduating in 1975 with honors. Kent's professional career included award winning home designs throughout parts of Arizona and his beloved Tucson, as well as California, Colorado, Texas, and Mexico. One of Kent's favorite projects was in England where he converted a century old barn into a lovely home. Kent enjoyed attending various charitable events and entertaining at home with his family and friends. Kent is survived by his partner Paula Wertman, Paula's son Simon Wertman and his wife Alicia; his brother Mark and his wife Robin, nephew Matthew, nieces Heather and Lindsey; and numerous cousins. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 on Friday, February 24, at East Lawn Palms Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 25, from 1:00 -4:00 at Vivace Restaurant. Memorial contributions would be accepted at your favorite dog rescue organization in honor of Kent's love for animals.