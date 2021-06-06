Kerie Smith

passed away suddenly Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Tucson. A native Tucsonan, she graduated from Rincon High School in 1978, excelling in both academics and gymnastics. Following high school, she attended the University of Arizona, completing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1985. As a nurse she worked in neonatal intensive care units at Children's Hospital in Buffalo, NY and then later at Tucson Medical Center, where she was also trained as a medical transport nurse. She eventually joined the TMC risk management department and then in 1999 moved to Ohio to work as a medical malpractice claims researcher for St. Paul's/Travelers Insurance company. She returned to Tucson several years ago, resuming her career as a nurse. A loving mother and grandmother, Kerie had a warm and generous heart. She will be dearly missed by many. She leaves behind two sons, Ben Smith-Dryden (Sally) and Seth Smith-Dryden (Gillian); two granddaughters, Adeline and Melanie; a sister, Kathryn Holland (Christopher) and a brother, Kim. In keeping with Kerie's wishes, the family will celebrate her life privately with family and close friends. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.