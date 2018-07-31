KERWIN, Joyce Ann
passed away on Thursday, July 26, 2018, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 31, 1950 in Kirksville, Missouri, to Billy and Juanita Detwiler. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul Kerwin; two sons, Brian and Jeff (Amy); sister, Vicky (John); two stepsons, Joe (Lynda) and Mike (Stephanie) and 13 grandchildren and two great- grandchildren. Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, sister, Oma, friend and co-worker, and will forever be missed. She will be remembered for her small stature and enormous personality, as well as her love of the military, sports and her friends and family. She was a lifelong conservative and a true patriot. Arrangements by DESERT SUNSET CREMATON AND FUNERAL.