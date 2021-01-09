 Skip to main content
Kevin Hartney

HARTNEY, Kevin Michael

71, of Tucson. Born October 17, 1949 in Utica, NY, died December 29, 2020 in Tucson. Kevin was a longtime resident of the city, a graduate of Amphitheater High School (1967), and for many years an employee of FedMart and ABCO. He was a valued member of his bowling league for 30 years, until declining vision and health put an unwanted end to that. Kevin was gregarious and cheerful, a friend to all he met. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Hartney Ross, and is survived by Tom Hartney (Diane) of Vienna, VA, Sheila Hartney of Santa Fe, NM, Maureen Grigsby and Hugh Hartney of Overland Park, KS, a number of nieces and nephews, as well as many friends. The family wishes to pay special thanks to Lynn Cosgrove, who gave him 16 years of life through her generous kidney donation in 2004. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation. Arrangements by ANGEL VALEY FUNERAL HOME.

