Kevin Kalthoff

KALTHOFF, Kevin Alan
Passed away November 6, 2020 at age 62. Kevin leaves behind parents Clem and Jan Kalthoff; brother, Kenneth (Marilyn); sisters Karen, Cindy (Tom) Riedel, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Nephews. Kevin was a career mechanic and worked at the University of Arizona. He loved his family, cars, trucks, guns, and explosions. He enjoyed hunting, four-wheeling, motorcycles, stargazing, and frog gigging. He asked his mother to cook rattlesnake, frog legs, and duck. Kevin would do anything for you he could, had a great voice, played the guitar, and was shy. He was Star Trek not Star Wars and was passionate about things he believed in and cared about. Kevin was loved by many and will be missed.
At his request there will be no memorial services. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice in his name.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.