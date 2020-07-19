SHARER, Kevin Barrie
Dr. Kevin Sharer 67, passed away at his home in Tucson on July 9, 2020 in the presence of his loving wife Sheila, who he married in 1989. Predeceased by parents, Wesley & MaryPat Sharer (Chicago) and survived by brothers, John (Dianne) of Phoenix, Judd of Philippines, Jerimy (Sue) of Mass., brother in law to Brenda (Ranga) of Swaziland, Susan of Hamilton, Ont., Claire (Clayton) of Thorndale, Ont., and Marvin (Joanne) of Thamesford, Ont.. He was an uncle to 15 and some fondly called him "Uncle Grinch". He had many close friends. Kevin was born in Chicago. He obtained a business degree and then an MBA. Not finding business his life choice decided to go to Medical School at the Univ. of Illinois in Chicago (84), Internship at Cook County Hospital (85) and Anesthesia Residency at Duke Univ. Hospital, Durham, NC (85-87). He did a fellowship in Cardiac Anesthesia at VA hospital in Durham (88). Kevin moved to Arizona in 1988 and joined SA Anesthesia and worked for 18 years before becoming a sole practitioner. He was board certified in Anesthesia. Kevin published several articles and abstracts about anesthesia and wrote a booklet on PCA management as well as a Conscious Sedation training booklet for Doctors and Nurses. He enjoyed their pets, gardening, traveling, camping, hiking, hunting, skiing and cooking. Kevin will truly be missed by his family, friends and pets. We will remember his sarcasm, facial and eye expressions and his wit! A private celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when friends and family can congregate. Donations may be made to a charity of choice or MD Anderson Sarcoma research, Houston, Tx. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
