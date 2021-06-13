Kevin Wetterstrom

Kevin was born into a Navy family in Hawaii in 1960 and settled in Tucson in 1972. Numerous cross country camping trips in a 13 foot travel trailer stoked a passion for the outdoors that followed him all his life. There were summer jobs with the Forest Service in the early years - firefighting or spending weeks in the forest maintaining trails. There was the joy of the open road as an interstate truck driver; there was camping and fishing at every opportunity, and the lifelong pleasure of gardening. He loved his home and garden and today there are peaches, nectarines, lemons, tomatoes, peppers and berries to be picked. Always patient, determined and generous with his time he was the neighborhood helping hand; creative, imaginative and a "master fixer" with a natural ability to repair all things. He enjoyed the interaction with customers and fellow employees at Walmart in recent years; volunteering at Tohono Chul Park and serving on his HOA's Board of Directors.