KIM, Eddie
70, a native Tucsonan was tragically taken from us on July 26, 2018. Preceded in death by parents, Mar and Victoria Kim and companion, Tracy Likens. Survived by sister, Liz (Frank) Rodriguez; nephews and nieces, Jimmy (Diane), Maria (Rey) and Victor De La Rosa, Annette (Ed) Miranda; ten great-nieces and nephews, 11 great-great-nieces and nephews. Eddie was a gentle, selfless caring soul, always ready to lend a helping hand. A Pro Stock Racer during the 70's, of which we have great memories. Retired from Phelps Dodge in NM. He enjoyed working on his cars, riding his Harley Davidsons, watching UA sports, and was very passionate about his beloved dogs. We love you brother. You'll be terribly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Memorial Service, Friday, August 10, 2018, 3:00 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel, 1050 N. Dodge Blvd.