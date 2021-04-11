Kim Stewart

78, of Tucson, died on March 29, 2021. Born in Bradford, Arkansas April 11, 1942. A veteran and Rotarian, Kim loved traveling with his family and racing sports cars, mostly Volkswagens. Kim was a dentist and an artist, able to craft aesthetically pleasing and durable dental work. He enjoyed talking to his patients about their lives, current events and basketball. Kim played basketball at UCLA for Coach John Wooden and was a member of the school's first NCAA title team in 1964. Kim was cherished by his family and is survived by Mary Ann, his wife of 54 years; daughter, Melissa; son, Sean; sister, Nancy; brother-in-law, Barney; nephew, Philip; niece, Lea and several cousins. No services at this time. Family invites you to visit his memorial page at DESERT SUNSET FUNERAL HOME.