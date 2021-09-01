Kim Wettering

WETTERING, Kim Reid

1953 - 2021

Kim was born on June 11, 1953 to Donald and Vivian (Flynn) Wettering in Evanston, Illinois. Kim lived in Wheeling, Illinois throughout his childhood. He graduated from Wheeling High School in 1971 and then attended Harper College where he spent time working in the radio station.

He married his high school sweetheart in August 1973. In 1981 he packed up his family and moved to Tucson, Arizona where he began his career in the Biomed Department at Tucson Medical Center. In 2012 he started at the City of Tucson until his retirement at the end of 2019.

Kim's passions were his family, music, train board and his never-ending Dad jokes. Kim played in the Cripple Creek Band in the mid 70's in Illinois. He played in a few Bluegrass Bands and most recently in the Kelly Bryan Band.

Kim was not a man who showed his emotions but loved his family and was very proud of his three sons. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy; his sons, Keith, Kevin (Jackie) and Ken (Tiffany); granddaughters, Payson, Tempe, Jaelynn, Emsley and Reagan; grandson, Brayden and step-grandsons, Johnny and Patrick.

A celebration of Kim's life will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 East Broadway Blvd. In lieu of flowers, Kim had requested that donations be made to the Sweetwater Musician Foundation-Cancer at sweetrelief.org