Kimberly Bolek

61, of Tucson, AZ passed on February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister of Parkersburg, WV. She is survived by her husband, Frank A. Bolek, Jr.; her four children, Angie (Aaron), Frank III, Gail (Matt) and Jana, all of Tucson; five grandchildren, three brothers one sister and many kindred spirits. Services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Receiving guests at 2:00 p.m. with Services to begin at 2:30 p.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

