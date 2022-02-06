Kimberly Mccartney

MCCARTNEY, Kimberly Ann "Kim"

46, of Oro Valley, AZ, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Born in Livingston, NJ, Kim resided in Berkeley Heights, NJ, before relocating to Tucson in 1993. Kim is survived by her beloved Fiancé of many years, Eric Peters; parents, Michael P. and Barbara Ann McCartney; brother, Michael P. McCartney, Jr., his wife, Courtnie, their son, Andrew James; grandmother, Rosemarie T. Stanek and future mother-in-law, Sandi Peters. Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward James and Dorothy Lee McCartney, and grandfather, John Leon Stanek, Jr. Kim and Eric were planning a 2023 destination wedding. Kim graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Sociology Minor. She was working towards a second degree in cyber security from the University of Arizona. Kim worked at American Airlines for 17 years as an International Senior Service Representative and she took pride in being able to assist people after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti so that they could reach their loved ones.

Kim had done volunteer work as a Court Appointed Special Advocate ("CASA") for abused and neglected children. She also did volunteer work at Hospice Family Care.