Kimberly Mccartney

MCCARTNEY, Kimberly Ann "Kim"
46, of Oro Valley, AZ, passed away suddenly on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Born in Livingston, NJ, Kim resided in Berkeley Heights, NJ, before relocating to Tucson in 1993. Kim is survived by her beloved Fiancé of many years, Eric Peters; parents, Michael P. and Barbara Ann McCartney; brother, Michael P. McCartney, Jr., his wife, Courtnie, their son, Andrew James; grandmother, Rosemarie T. Stanek and future mother-in-law, Sandi Peters. Kim was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward James and Dorothy Lee McCartney, and grandfather, John Leon Stanek, Jr. Kim and Eric were planning a 2023 destination wedding. Kim graduated from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Sociology Minor. She was working towards a second degree in cyber security from the University of Arizona. Kim worked at American Airlines for 17 years as an International Senior Service Representative and she took pride in being able to assist people after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti so that they could reach their loved ones.
Kim had done volunteer work as a Court Appointed Special Advocate ("CASA") for abused and neglected children. She also did volunteer work at Hospice Family Care.
Kim received the Silver Award from the Girl Scouts of America for organizing care packages to be sent to the U.S. Troops in the first Gulf War. She also received the Gold Award for requesting donations from her community and making all the arrangements so that inner city children could have a "Fun Day in the Country." Because of Kim's big heart, love of dogs and the military, and her concern for abused children, in lieu of flowers, donations in Kim's name may be made to any of the following charities: Friends of PAAC: friendsofpacc.org, Tunnels to Towers Foundation: t2t.org, or Casa de los Niños: casadelosninos.org.
A Visitation will be held at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, 2285 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd., Oro Valley, on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road, Oro Valley with an interment to follow at East Lawn Cemetery. For Information call 520-544-2285.