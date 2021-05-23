Kimberly Nash

Our beloved Kim passed away after a courageous 3-years battle against cancer on May 5, 2021.Kim was born in Sierra Vista, AZ on February 23, 1982 with Down Syndrome. She always believed she could succeed in anything she wanted to do. She was an avid participant in Challenger Little League and Special Olympics sports. Kim loved any U of A sports teams as well as her Arizona Diamondbacks.After graduating from Marana High School in 2002, Kim became a courtesy clerk at Basha's supermarket. She loved going to work, camping, country music and participating in the downtown Maynard's walk, but it was her wonderful sense of humor that made her who she was.Kim is survived by her parents, Gary and Cathy Nash; brother, Chris, aunts and uncles, Anna (Fran) Sherlock, Marilyn (David) Nielsen, Brenda (George) Mignon, Mike Bauer, Eileen (Mike) Pechulis, Leigh (Frank) Turner, Belinda (Jay) Smith and cousins Diane, Jennifer, Sara, Rachel, Laura, Melissa, Jacob, Ryan, Katie, Will, Jason and Tyler.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Northwest Tucson Special Olympics, 3340 N. Country Club, #102, Tucson, AZ 85716 or Casa de la Luz, 7740 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85704.There will be a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 8650 N. Shannon Rd., Tucson, AZ 85742. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.