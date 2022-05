Kimberly Ann Smith passed away on 5/9/2022 with her family at her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, and best friend to her husband Dave. She loved to travel & go to the beach. She is survived by 4 children: Tracie, James, Matt, and Brittany. & 8 grandkids. She will be missed & loved by all. Oasis Cremation and Funeral Care.