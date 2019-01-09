KING, Kent
78, of Tucson passed away on January 3, 2019 with his family by his side. Kent owned New Way Auto Parts since 1962, working there with his son, Mike, until his death. Kent was a sports enthusiast and loved spending time with his family and friends at dinners and weekend trips. He was also known for his delicious homemade ice cream that was treasured by his grandchildren. Kent dearly loved his wife, Gail, showing his love through acts of kindness, big and small. At the end of his life, Kent expressed his love and gratitude, saying that he could not have scripted a better life. Kent is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gail; daughter, Deborah (Scott Dawkins); son, Mike (Becky) and four grandchildren. A Visitation is scheduled at EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY on Thursday, January 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casa De Los Niños, Tucson Summer Music, or the charity of your choice in Kent King's name.