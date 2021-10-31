Kingsley Wood

WOOD, Kingsley
A retired newspaper columnist, editor and award-winning reporter, died on October 15, 2021 in Tucson, AZ of renal failure. He was 85 years old. A Memorial Service in Tucson, AZ (TBD) will be held for friends and close family. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.
