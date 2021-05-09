Kirby Smithe

SMITHE, Kirby M.

age 80, left this earth on Monday, May 3, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Sandi; sons, Jason and Kirby and their wives; daughters, Michelle and Kimberly and their husbands; grandsons, Kirby Kurtis, Erik and their mother, Rhonda Crockett; grandsons, Jacob and Austin and granddaughters, Erika, Samantha, Elizabeth, Ava, Nica and his little dog, Snurts.

He had several occupations, but his favorite was IT Systems Manager at the University of Arizona Athletic Department. At his request there will be no services.

Special thanks to the CTICU staff at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix, especially Dr. Veejay and Nurse Laura.

If you would like to celebrate Kirby's life with us, please consider doing a random act of kindness in his memory. Arrangements by MESSINGER MORTUARY.