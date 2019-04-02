KIRSCH, Mary L.
89, passed from this earthly life unexpectedly, on March 29, 2019. Mary was born in Shelby, Ohio and moved to Tucson with her husband, David, in 1977. Mary was recognized for her organizational skills and was promoted to Business Manager of the Optical Sciences department at the UofA, where she retired. Mary was an active member of Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. Mary loved volunteering and helping others. Among her many talents she was an accomplished seamstress and in her senior years danced with Tap Sensations. She was preceded in death by her husband, David and is survived by her children, Jeff Kirsch (Jackie Spellman) of Palm Springs, Susan Hill (David) of Mansfield, Ohio and Cynthia Mangum (Bill) of Tucker, GA; her sister, Frances Haverfield of Shelby, Ohio; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mary's Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St., Tucson. In lieu of flowers she requested donations to Streams in the Desert Church. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.