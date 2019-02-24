KITAY, Pearl
Pearl, 88, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on February 14, 2019 from complications following surgery. She will be remembered for her style, grace and kindness. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be terribly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Holly; daughter, Nancy Galdi, grandchildren, Heather Holmes (Chris), Hillary Kitay, Elizabeth Racioppi (Frank), Andrew Galdi (Brian); great-grandchildren, Gavin and Olivia Holmes and her loving cat Ringo. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold. The family would like to express our thanks and appreciation for the wonderful care given by her caregivers from Right At Home, Mariaitzel, Jayne and Ellen. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Arizona Oncology Foundation (arizonaoncologyfoundation.org) or Hearts That Purr (heartsthatpurr.org). Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.