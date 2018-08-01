KITTERMAN, Georgene Esther (Duncan)
Cherished Mom, Grandma, Nana, Sister, Aunt and Friend! September 5, 1941 - March 24, 2018 Native Tucson resident passed away peacefully at home with her three daughters by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Roger Kitterman and her sister, Karen Wright. She is survived by her siblings, Ed Duncan, Claudia Thollaug and Sharen Smith. Her daughters, Denise Kitterman Moor (Robert), Donetta Kitterman Welker (Michael) and Dawn Kitterman Foster (Jim). Grandchildren, Rachelle, Justin, Jenny, Colten, Sheldon, Mikie, Brodie and Braelyn. Great-grandchildren, Hunter, Gunner, Thomas and Louisa; and many nieces and nephews. Her dedication to her family was unquestioned, she loved every moment of time spent with her family. She enjoyed attending all the children's sporting activities, was an avid Arizona basketball fan, loved fishing and hunting and had a passion for her Arbonne business! She was a graduate of Amphi HS. We were all so blessed to have such a wonderful loving mother, grandmother and sister. She will be missed deeply in our hearts. Family, friends and others whose lives Georgene touched are invited to join the family in a Celebration of Life - Saturday, September 8, 2018 - 3:00 p.m. at the home of Dawn and Jim Foster. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, DODGE CHAPEL.