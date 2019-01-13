KJOS, Barbara Ann
left this life in the wee hours of Wednesday, January 9, 2019. She leaves behind a legion of loved ones, including Glenn L. Kjos, her husband of 54 years, 8 months and 23 days. Barbara had a passion for gardening and birdwatching. She used her considerable creative talents to produce gifts for family, friends and even friends of family. She crocheted blankets, painted ceramics, sewed, and painted freehand. Her blankets continue to warm and comfort those who were lucky enough to receive them. Barbara was known for her quick wit and ability to make friends. She was a compassionate, loving daughter, mom, grandma, and great-grandma. Barbara was born February 19, 1941, in Decatur, Ala., to Lucille and Homer Banks. Eventually she moved to Long Beach, Calif., and found work in the Continental Trailways Bus Depot in Los Angeles. There she met the love of her life, Glenn. The couple married and moved around some, raising their three daughters, and eventually landed in Tucson. Barbara loved to shop and decorate. She enjoyed sitting on her swing outside with a scotch and soda. She was incredibly inquisitive and had a keen interest in anthropology, archaeology, history and animals. When she wasn't watching terrible B-movies like "Tremors III" she was watching documentaries. Barbara had two siblings, Brenda Ramey, now deceased, and her elder brother, Curtis (Jane) Banks. Survivors also include Terrie Kjos-Palmer and her son, Orion, Trudie (Scott) Rinehart and her children, Christine, John and Wendy; and Tiffany. Also great-grandchildren, Andrew, John (JJ), Bryn, Austin and Grace. A private viewing will be Tuesday, January 15, 2019. The family welcomes all to graveside services at 11:00 a.m. at EAST LAWN PALMS, 5801 E. Grant Road, followed by a reception at the home Barbara shared with Glenn. The address and directions will be provided at the services.