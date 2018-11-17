KLEIMAN, Philip S.,
65, died November 14, 2018. He attended the Franklin Institute in Boston where he earned a degree in mechanical drafting. He met his loving wife, Sheri, in Denver in 1974 and they married in 1979. The two moved to Tucson in 1980. Philip was a loving husband and father who had a passion for classic cars. He was a member of the Tucson Street Rod Association and enjoyed the comradery of friends. Philip is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sheri; son, Ben Kleiman; daughters, Beth Kleiman and Leslie (Paul) Conzemius; mother, Jean Kleiman and brother, Ed (Nancy) Kleiman. He will be greatly missed and forever loved. Services were held at EVERGREEN MORTUARY, 3015 N. Oracle Road, Tucson on Friday, November 16, 2018. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Philip's name to freshstarttoday.org.