KNIPPEN, Richard Wayne 1/20/1951 - 7/29/2017
It has been a year since Richard has passed. A loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend, touched the lives of so many. We think about him often and remember all of the wonderful times we shared together. His love and dedication to his family was heartfelt. His creative mind and his passion to make something better and new again exemplified his amazing and diligent nature. Thank you for everything you shared with us. You will forever be in our memories. We love and miss you with all of our hearts, Your Loving Family.