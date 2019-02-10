KNOTT, Michael John
66, of Tucson, AZ passed on January 18, 2019 after a 20 month battle with GBM Brain Cancer. Born in Utica, N.Y. on November 4, 1952 to Jacqueline (Mercer) and John Arthur Knott (both deceased). Mike was a happy man! Married to his "One and Only" Betty for 38 years. His pride and joy was their son, John! Mike was an artist using wood and photos, beaches and sunsets. He was known for the BEST BEAR HUGS and a ROARING HEARTY LAUGH! Mike believed in giving back! ALWAYS wanting to become a photographer, Mike landed an intern position in high school with KVOA-TV. While filming the "Tucson Open", Mike was offered a position at NBC Network. He traveled the world filming for the award-winning program, "Weekend". Returning to Tucson, Mike worked at KOLD TV for 38 years... first as a Photojournalist, then Assignment Manager until his retirement in 2014. Surviving siblings are, Robyn Knott, Cheryl Rubinstein (David), Sandy Lutz (Steve Moreno), Richard Knott (Krissy Preston) and Aimee Bagenstos (Bruce). In-laws include; Frank Kalil (Lea Rallis), George Kalil, Gloria Zlaket (Tom), Barbara McDermott (Louis), Freddie Schutten (Terry), John Kalil; nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends! Mikes Celebration of Life is at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd., Tucson, AZ 85718. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to braintumor.org, be sure to state, in memory of Mike Knott. Thank you! Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.