KNUDSON, Roger Henry
86, born August 5, 1931, in Bismarck, ND, peacefully passed away July 8, 2018 in Tucson, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry "Hank" and Stella Knudson and sister, LaVonne Solberg. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Virginia Knudson; children, Rodney Knudson and Shevon Frizzell; grandchildren, Michael, Mandy, Andrew and Lindsey. Roger served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years as a mechanic for the F86 and F100 jets, as crew chief for B-52's and senior sergeant for Titan II missiles. After serving for 23 years, he retired from the Air Force and began working as the head of the Transportation Dept. at Pima College. After retiring from the College, he spent his remaining years fishing, traveling, or working around the house and tinkering with everything that "needed tinkering". He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by NEPTUNE SOCIETY.