KOCHEL, Glenn H.
9/11/1935 ~ 11/8/2018
It is with great sadness that the family of Glenn H. Kochel announce his passing on November 8, 2018 at the age of 83 years. Glenn will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Barbara, and dearly missed by his two daughters, Kim (Steve) Simmons and Lydia (David) Smith. His grandchildren will lovingly remember Glenn forever, Alicia (Jose) De Alba, Ineke Smith, Quinten (Emily) Smith, and Alex Felli. Fond memories will be enjoyed by his sister, Carolyn (John) Gerhart; sisters-in-law, Patt (Jesse) Provencio, Mary Laucks; his great-grandchildren, Emilia and Jose De Alba; and many other nieces and nephews. His son, Glenn Kochel Jr. (GJ) predeceased Glenn, and the family takes great comfort in them being reunited. Glenn was infamously known as "Mr. K" from Baskin Robins-Dunkin Donuts in Tucson, Arizona, and found great pride in his career prior as the General Manager of Central Alarm, Tucson, up until his retirement. Glenn was an Army Veteran in the Korean War and a lifelong freemason of the Northern Masonic Jurisdiction. A Funeral Service in memory of Glenn will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at EAST LAWN PALM MORTUARY.