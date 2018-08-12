KOLLAR, Peter R.
With sadness we announce the death of Peter Randall Kollar on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at the age of 72. He was born on January 29, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Fredda F. and Dr. Edward J. Kollar who preceded him in death, as well as his two sisters, Dr. Judith (Jacques) Huart of Paris, France and Alexandra Kollar of Tucson, AZ. Pete is survived by his wife of 36 years, Patricia A. Kollar; daughters, Amy (Mark) Anderson of Dayton, OH, Candice (David) Ensslin of Fox River Grove, IL; stepdaughter, Rosanne Wells of Bloomington, IL and brother, Jeffrey (Judith) Kollar of Brookfield, IL. Additionally, Pete will be missed by Owen, Aiden, and Ellie Ensslin, his three grandchildren and nephews, Eric (Clarisse) Huart of Montreal, Canada, Daniel (Xia Bin) Kollar of Shanghai, China and niece, Elizabeth (Brennan) Koziarz of Chicago, IL, all of whom he adored. Pete graduated from Deerfield, IL High School in 1964 and received an Associate's Degree from DeVry University prior to serving his country by joining the U.S. Air Force in 1967 until 1971 and serving in Viet Nam during that time. Pete was a network engineer since IT inception at Varian Data Machines and Honeywell, then in Chicago at First National Bank and CNA Insurance, and finally at Computer Sciences Corp at General Dynamics in Scottsdale. During his employment at CNA, Pete met Pat, a co-worker. He loved to tell anyone who would listen how Pat called him and asked for a date. He said he knew on the first date that he and Pat would be together forever, so he proposed in three weeks and they married nine weeks later. Although surprised by a diagnosis of mesothelioma (cancer from asbestos) in 2005, Pete told everyone he would not accept the prognosis of 18-24 months, knowing that a positive attitude might not give him more time, but he would enjoy what time there was left. Our family is so thankful that Pete had 13 more years; thankful for medical marijuana, for it improved his daily existence and possibly prolonged his life; thankful for hummingbirds Pete loved to watch when he helped clean 42 feeders at WOW Arizona nature preserve in Catalina every other Sunday; thankful for Pete's constant encouragement and all the techy-nerd explanations that made no sense to most of us, but we loved to hear his beautiful deep voice, especially when he frequently laughed. Pete was always especially concerned about homeless students who are unable to graduate from high school and made Youth On Their Own (YOTO) his priority philanthropy. Pete will be greatly missed and remembered by his loving family and many friends. A Celebration of Pete's Life will be held in Chicago in September. Gifts of remembrance may be made to www.yoto.org or to www.wowaz.org. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.