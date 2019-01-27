KOZACHIK, Marian
passed on January 22, 2019 peacefully at the age of 92. The beauty of her spirit will carry on through her art which has been displayed internationally, and which remains in the homes of friends and loved ones. She will be missed by her sons, Pete and Steve; daughters-in-law, Katy and Ann; granddaughter, Kimberly and the many lives she touched in deep and tender ways. Mom loved the outdoors and is now back 'home' there. Please honor her wishes by offering gifts in her memory to the Tucson Audobon Society. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.