KREBS, Dr. Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Coppedge
98, of Tucson, Arizona, went home to be with Jesus on October 20, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Rd., Tucson, AZ 85748. Pastor Roger Blumenthal and Reverend Christopher Tate will officiate. A reception at the church will follow. Liz was born in Farmville, North Carolina on June 6, 1920. She attended Mars Hill College (A.A., Public Schools), E. Carolina Teachers College (B.A., Elem. Ed.), and University of Nebraska (M.A., Secondary Ed. Music and English; Ph.D., School Administration). She taught school in North Carolina and Nebraska, and after moving to AZ in 1965, Liz served as counselor and then principal at Sunnyside Jr. High and principal at Apollo Jr. High. Before her retirement in 1983, Liz also served as Assistant Superintendent of Sunnyside School District, and in 1977 was awarded a Copper Letter for service as the district's Acting Superintendent. Liz was married in 1942 to John E. Tate and had four sons; the marriage ended in divorce in 1964. Liz spent 24 happy years with her second husband, Richard "Dick" Krebs, who died in 1996. A dedicated volunteer, Liz took on many roles in the Walk to Emmaus, including Lay Director, and she also volunteered at TMC and Fellowship Square. Her hobbies included singing in the choir at Catalina UMC, performing with Sweet Adelines, and playing handbells at Christ Church UMC and Pantano Christian Church. Lady, as she was known to many in her family, loved traveling, reading, and playing games. She had a wonderful sense of humor and never turned down an opportunity to give a speech. Her love of music, friends, family, and her Lord Jesus Christ was a constant thread throughout her life Liz is survived by her children, John (Fran) Tate, Truett (Dorthe) Tate, Mark (Lynnette) Tate, Sherry Tate and Peggy Tate; step-children, Ron Krebs, Kay (Roger) Kronholm and Gaileen Krebs; 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Krebs; son, Craig Tate; stepson, Gary Krebs; brother, George Coppedge and her parents, Calvin and Mary Elizabeth Coppedge. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: GracePointe Awana (gracepointetucson.org/ministries), The Craig B. Tate Foundation (75 Middle Ridge Road, New Canaan, CT 06840), Freedom from Fistula (freedomfromfistula.org), Hands of Hope (handsofhopetucson.com) or a donation to an organization of your choosing in Liz's name.